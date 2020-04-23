COVID-19: One death, 33 new cases, hospitalization rate falling

The latest COVID-19 coronavirus figures released by the Health Board (Terviseamet) show hospitalization cases on a downward trend. Thirty-three new cases of the virus have been found since Wednesday morning, up from seven the previous day. One person has died during that time.

COVID-19 figures for 24 hours to morning of Thursday, April 23 in brief:

Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases identified, 2.1 percent of those tested.

One person died, an 85-year-old woman who was being treated at Kuressaare Hosiptal on Saaremaa.

109 are currently in hospital in relation to the virus, down from 124 two days ago.

192 people have been discharged from hospital to date.

Seven patients are on ventilators, down from 11 two days ago.

1,551 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Harju County and Saaremaa had the highest number of new cases (12 each), with Hiiu and Ida- Viru Counties seeing two new cases each (the discrepancy with the total arises from the county breakdown being compiled on the basis of population register data, which is not always where an individual actually lives-ed.).

45 people in Estonia have died from the virus to date.

45,181 primary tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,592 (3.5 percent) have turned out positive.

New cases at the Sõmera nursing home on Saaremaa may not be classified as Saaremaa residents based on population registry data.

The downward trend does not mean the same social distancing and other restrictions and regulations do not apply with the same rigor as before, the board stressed.

