Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing rescue official ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The crime scene in Kuressaare
The crime scene in Kuressaare Source: Margus Muld
On Thursday, the Pärnu County Court handed down a long prison sentence to the man who killed rescue official Sulev Kallavus by stabbing him several times in Kuressaare in 2018.

The court found 34-year-old Jaan Palu guilty of homicide, assault causing injury, and illicit handling of drugs and ammunition and sentenced him, together with a previous unserved sentence, to a combined fifteen years' imprisonment.

The court ordered Palu to pay one victim's proprietary claim in the amount of €3,642 and non-patrimonial damage claim in the amount of €20,000 euros and another victim's proprietary and non-patrimonial damage claim in the amount of €10,234.84. He must also pay €22,071.40 in procedural costs and the victim's contractual representative a fee of €8,494.40.

"Fifteen years is the maximum sentence that could be handed down for these paragraphs," judge Kristel Pedassaar said. The court took into account both the previous sentences of Palu and as a mitigating circumstance his recognition of other crime episodes in handing out the punishment. He did not plead guilty of manslaughter.

Palu's lawyer Sandra Sepp has sent a notice to the court wishing to exercise the right of appeal.

According to the charges, a dispute arose between Palu and 52-year-old Sulev Kallavus over breaking a window of the Royal Gentlemen's Club in Kuressaare city center on the night of December 8, 2018. In the course of the conflict, Palu stabbed Kallavus four times, which proved to be deadly.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

pärnu county courtcourt cases
