New business building to be built on Reidi roadside

New building on Reidi roadside.
New building on Reidi roadside. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The owner of the French listed company Bleecker, Philippe Michel Bucheton, will build a new business building at Tuukri 1a at the start of Reidi Road in Tallinn. Demolition work has begun on the plot, replacing several warehouse buildings.

The detailed plan approved in 2008 states a six-story building can be built on the plot above the current limestone warehouse with the terms of keeping the walls of the limestone building to the extent of the first floor.

The plot is owned by the Bucheton Tuukri Holding company. The company is planning to start the building works in the coming autumn according to the fiscal year report. The company started designing the building last year.

According to the detailed plan, entrances to the commercial space are planned on the north side of the building. The plan states that half of the property is commercial land and half of it is residential land.

Bucheton owns several real estate buildings in Tallinn. In 2017, the company bought the Center Party office on Toom-Rüütli Street.

Bucheton is the major owner and manager of the French real estate company Bleecker. The company is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

