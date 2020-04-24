Statistics: Food and dwelling costs over third of 2019 household outgoings

According to Statistics Estonia, in 2019, individual household members spent an average of €489 euros per month, €81 more than in 2016.

Last year, expenditure on food and dwelling accounted for 36.8 per cent of the household budget to be precise, and on average came to €180 per month per household member.

Compulsory expenditure, meaning unavoidable food and dwelling expenses in a household budget, increased by €18 per month per household member, a 3 percent increase in share, since 2016.

In 2019, the average household member spent €104 per month on food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for 21.2 percent of total expenditure, Statistics Estonia reports.

Breakdown by category and region

Average expenditure per household per month in 2019:

Dwelling place : €76 per month.

: €76 per month. Transport : €72 per month (the largest increase by category since 2016 at €22).

: €72 per month (the largest increase by category since 2016 at €22). Leisure : €52.

: €52. Housekeeping : €36.

: €36. Clothing and footwear : €27.

: €27. Largest expenditures of households were in Hiiu* (€598 per indivudal per month), Harju (€553) and Viljandi (€515) counties.

were in Hiiu* (€598 per indivudal per month), Harju (€553) and Viljandi (€515) counties. Smallest figures reported for Võru and Ida-Viru counties (€325 and €327 per month per household member, respectively).

* The Hiiu County sample included households that had large one-time expenses, Statistics Estonia says.

Urban areas versus rural areas

Urban households Rural households Per household Average dwelling expenditure €84 €64 Eating out/hotels expenditure 5.9 percent 4.1 percent Transport expenditure 13.7 percent (€69 per month) 16.8 percent (€77 per month) Per household member Food and non-alcoholic beverages expenditure 20.4 percent 22.8 percent

More details are available on Statistics Estonia's website here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!