Statistics: Food and dwelling costs over third of 2019 household outgoings

Annual expenditure per household by county, 2016 and 2019
Annual expenditure per household by county, 2016 and 2019 Source: Statistics Estonia
According to Statistics Estonia, in 2019, individual household members spent an average of €489 euros per month, €81 more than in 2016.

Last year, expenditure on food and dwelling accounted for 36.8 per cent of the household budget to be precise, and on average came to €180 per month per household member.

Compulsory expenditure, meaning unavoidable food and dwelling expenses in a household budget, increased by €18 per month per household member, a 3 percent increase in share, since 2016.

In 2019, the average household member spent €104 per month on food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for 21.2 percent of total expenditure, Statistics Estonia reports.

Breakdown by category and region

Average expenditure per household per month in 2019:

  • Dwelling place: €76 per month.
  • Transport: €72 per month (the largest increase by category since 2016 at €22).
  • Leisure: €52.
  • Housekeeping: €36.
  • Clothing and footwear: €27.
  • Largest expenditures of households were in Hiiu* (€598 per indivudal per month), Harju (€553) and Viljandi (€515) counties.
  • Smallest figures reported for Võru and Ida-Viru counties (€325 and €327 per month per household member, respectively).

* The Hiiu County sample included households that had large one-time expenses, Statistics Estonia says.

Urban areas versus rural areas

 Urban householdsRural households 
Per household  
Average dwelling expenditure€84€64 
Eating out/hotels expenditure5.9 percent4.1 percent 
Transport expenditure13.7 percent (€69 per month)16.8 percent (€77 per month)
   
Per household member  
Food and non-alcoholic beverages expenditure20.4 percent22.8 percent

More details are available on Statistics Estonia's website here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statistics estoniaestonian economyhousehold expenditure






