Police detain possible kidnappers in Tallinn

On Friday afternoon, police detained a group of people with a car suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty in Tallinn.

On Friday before 4 p.m., the alarm center was notified of a possible kidnapping in Harju County.

A police spokesman told ERR according to the information received, the group was traveling towards Tallinn by car. At 4 p.m., police officers detained a BMW near the Viru roundabout in the center of Tallinn to clarify the circumstances.

According to an eyewitness, the police had surrounded Metro Plaza near Viru roundabout.

More information about the case is being clarified.

