ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Studded winter tires not allowed starting from May 1 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Winter tires.
Winter tires. Source: Hannes Edinger/Pixabay
News

Starting from May 1, vehicles are required to have summer tires instead of studded winter tires. The police are checking all violations on a case-by-case basis, including whether having left the tires unchanged can be justified.

The transition time on changing tires has been flexible in Estonia. According to a2011 regulation made by the Minister of Economic Affairs, winter tires can be used from October 15 until March 31, but due to wintry road conditions, this was extended until April 30. At the end of March, the Road Administration (Maanteeamet) announced that people don´t need to hurry with changing the tires, because the temperature could fall to minus degrees at times during the following month, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera reported".

Field manager at the Tallinn city center Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) station, Erik Jõesaar said that generally, the organization won't be doling out fines straight after May 1, but recommends changing the tires nonetheless.

"Because of the emergency situation, we are looking at every case separately since it is understandable that people have been in quarantine, or because of some other reasons related to the virus, they haven´t been able to change the tires," Jõesaar explained.

The emergency situation doesn´t mean that the tires shouldn´t be changed, because those who aren´t in quarantine can still go change their tires. Jõesaar said that the police can check if the tires have been unchanged due to quarantine.

"All those who are quarantined have been registered on our database, so that we can check if people are following the quarantine rules. Thus, we can control it regarding the tire changing as well," he said.

The PPA is asking people to change the tires at the first opportunity.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kalle Klandorf (Center) said that driving with studded winter tires kicks up dust in the air and wears out the roads.

"We have measured the dust molecules and they are at quite a high limit even though we are washing the roads all the time. We have never showered the roads as much as we have this year. We are washing the streets every evening with water, and when the winter tires drive on it, then just as soon the dust is back there again," Klandorf said.

Klandorf said that the warm winters have demonstrated that there is no reason to drive with winter tires through to the beginning of May in any case.

"The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications should probably review this, regulation because our climate has changed in the ten years since this regulation was first established," he said.

Klandorf said that people should be informed clearly which tires can be used for how long.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

kalle klandorfwinter tiresemergency situationsummer tires
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:02

Lukas: Mass events will be cancelled this summer

14:48

Unemployment rate growth slowed last week Updated

14:11

Supermarket Maxima goes to court in attempt to halt Tartu Lidl opening

13:42

Former Eesti Laul producer: Uku Suviste would have won Eurovision

12:45

Bus drivers' pay increase postponed

12:19

Eesti Kontsert to adjourn all summer festivals until next year

12:17

Professor invents breathing monitoring device for ventilator patients

11:53

Studded winter tires not allowed starting from May 1

11:35

Four new coronavirus cases, one death

11:21

Nordica CEO: Money injected into Estonian airlines has served its purpose

10:43

Social Democrats: Society needs new coronavirus crisis strategic message

10:26

New €20.6 million Tallinn junction deal inked

10:04

Survey: Only a quarter of summer houses have carbon monoxide detectors

09:40

Madis Kallas: Ten messages from Saaremaa to mainland

09:11

Finance committee holding supplementary budget best practices meeting

08:41

Crisis chief doctor: Doing all we can to avoid Saaremaa scenario in Tallinn

08:04

Jehovah's Witnesses reject Kanal 2 Kiviõli coronavirus claims

07:45

State to provide €4 million in shopping mall rent payment support

26.04

Pärnu's accommodation establishments gearing up for reopening

26.04

Number of people needing food aid has risen during emergency situation

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: