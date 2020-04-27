Eesti Kontsert to adjourn all summer festivals until next year

Due to the extension of the emergency situation until mid-May and overall uncertainty concerning the immediate future, Estonian state-owned concert organizer Eesti Kontsert has canceled all concerts scheduled for May and adjourned all their large-scale festivals such as Saaremaa Opera Days, the Tchaikovsky Festival in Haapsalu, the Music of Seven Cities Festival and In Horto Regis festival until 2021, BNS reports.

The tickets already purchased will be valid for the next festivals. The next Pärnu Opera Days will take place in 2022.

The manager of Eesti Kontsert, Kertu Orro, said that the government's messages concerning the extension of the emergency situation and signals about potential regional restrictions in the summer provide no confidence for moving forward with preparations for this year's large-scale events.

She said the decision was made with a heavy heart to not put the health of the audience and the performers at risk and to not act irresponsibly in taking further financial risks.

"I thank all local governments, first and foremost the Saaremaa municipality and the city of Haapsalu, for comprehensive and businesslike cooperation," Orro said.

Eesti Kontsert also expressed their gratitude to Olerex AS for the assurance that despite difficult times, the company will be the main sponsor of Saaremaa Opera Days also in 2021.

The CEO explained that tickets to the concerts not taking place in May and the Pärnu Opera Days in 2022 will be refunded in the first order. The programs of the other summer festivals will not change and the tickets bought will be valid at the same festivals next year. To those who do not wish to wait until next year, a refund will be available.

Over the past few weeks, Eesti Kontsert has been negotiating with the key guest performers of this year's festivals for it to be possible for the festivals to be held with the same lineups of performers next year. An agreement has been reached already with the Croatian National Theater in Zagreb, the principal guest of this year's Saaremaa Opera Days. Others who have confirmed their participation include the Danish troupe Sew Flunk Fury Wit, which is also to perform at Saaremaa Opera Days, Terem Quartet from St. Petersburg, one of the main performers of the Tchaikovsky Festival in Haapsalu, as well as several others.

All the festivals will get a new serial number so that the emergency situation of 2020 would be remembered forever: the 4th Tchaikovsky Festival in Haapsalu will take place on June 1-4, 2021, the 14th Saaremaa Opera Days will take place from July 20-25, 2021, whereas the dates of the 23rd Music of Seven Cities Festival and the 11th In Horto Regis festival in 2021 are yet to be decided about. The Pärnu Opera Days will take place at the beginning of July 2022.

