Vocational schools training to restart with groups of 10 students

News
BNS
News

Practical training will resume in vocational schools in Estonia from May 15 in groups of no more than ten students, Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center) said on Tuesday.

"It has been decided in vocational education now that in practical training there will be groups of up to ten people. Vocational training establishments have said it out clearly that they very, very much need to have students do practical training, as without practical training there can be no graduation," Reps said. 

When it comes to grading, the minister said that under law numeric graduation grades have to be assigned to students.

"However, under the conditions of the emergency situation amendments have been made to laws and assigning numerical grades is not a must. We will not start telling teachers what method of grading to use," Reps said. 

€15 million allocated to private providers of informal learning

The state will support privately-run provision of informal learning with €15 million during the crisis, Reps said.

"To put it simply, the state will grant support of €40 per child for a period of three months," Reps said.

Hobby schools, including private ones, which often receive no support from local governments under ordinary circumstances, have been closed from mid-March, and as a result, are struggling to survive in the present situation, Reps said.

"Some of them will, of course, be eligible for labor market measures, but definitely not all of them. For that reason, we have arrived at a decision, analyzing the situation with our social partners, that they need a separate support measure," Reps said. 

To that end, €15 million will be allocated for informal learning and recreational activities, Reps said, adding that eligible enterprises in this area may number over 500.

"Private schools, kindergartens and childcare facilities also have their needs in this field," Reps noted.

Applications are accepted until May 15, after which the state will rapidly determine recipients of the support.

Editor: Helen Wright

