Project will help English-speaking residents of Tallinn adapt to local life

The City of Tallinn is participating as a leading partner in a project of the European Social Fund, the purpose of which is to help English-speaking immigrants living in Central Tallinn to adapt to their new living environment.

The project seeks to guarantee that topical information about Central Tallinn reaches the city district's English-speaking residents on time. An online network will also be created where the residents can express their opinions, for instance, on the city district's development projects.

Through the project, English-speaking immigrants will also be supported in navigating local life with regard to receiving assistance, services and advice relating to a variety of topics.

The objective of the project is to receive an overview of the needs and obstacles experienced by immigrants when taking up residence in the city district. The project also seeks to increase Central Tallinn city district officials' competence in communicating with and servicing new English-speaking residents.

As a result of the project, the availability of English-language information and services by the Central Tallinn city district government will improve. Also boosted will be the city district government's competence, including its command of English, in communicating with English-speaking residents.

The total budget of the project is €90,000, of which the support by the European Social Fund accounts for 85 percent while co-financing from the state budget represents 15 percent. There is no own contribution by the City of Tallinn.

--

