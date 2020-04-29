Long-term Estonia consul in South Carolina dies

Long-term Estonian Honorary Consul in South Carolina, the United States, Harry Huge, has died, the Estonian embassy in that country announced on Tuesday.

Harry Huge had been Honorary Consul for the Republic of Estonia for the State of South Carolina for nearly 10 years, but his work on Estonia's behalf started in the late 1980s after he had visited the country, at the time still under Soviet occupation.

He was awarded the Medal of the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana in 2006, the U.S. Embassy said, in recognition for his work in Washington during the period leading up to Estonian independence in 1990-1991.

He also cofounded the Harry and Reba Foundation, which supported entrepreneurs, students and others.

He was also an Honorary Fellow of the University of Tartu.

The U.S. Embassy also offered its condolences to Harry Huge's family.

Chamber of commerce AmCham also paid its respects.

"Sharing sad news from Charleston, South Carolina. Many of you have heard of Harry Huge and the Harry Huge Foundation, that won our Transatlantic Promoter of the Year award in 2017. Harry was always passionate about Estonia and building strong transatlantic relationship between Estonia and the U.S. Our deepest condolences to the entire Huge family and all his friends and colleagues. Harry will be definitely remembered," the organization wrote on its social media page.

