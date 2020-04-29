59-year-old woman Piret Pihel likes to fly her drone

ETV show "Ringvaade" reporter Kaidor Kaha drove to the village of Rägavere, Lääne-Viru County, to visit 59-year-old drone enthusiast Piret Pihel at her home. Pihel talked about how she first started with flying the drone, and whatshe likes to film the most with it.

Film amateur Piret confirmed that she has been flying her drone for a couple of months but is scared to fly it very far.

"Our neighbor is away during the winter, and he asked me to check on his house while he´s gone," she said, and added that checking the household with the drone is much easier.

"Launching the drone, a minute there and I have an overview," she said.

According to Pihel, if the drone was to fly too far, there is also a risk that the signal would be interrupted, causing the gadget to disappear.

"For the very first time, it happened to me that the signal had disappeared. I moved and moved, but nothing happened," she mentioned, adding that fortunately there is a special ´come home´ button on the device.

"I´ve been interested in video making since I was a child," she said, and emphasized that she learned how to use a film camera when she was 10.

"I´ve always been interested in technology and since I was involved in shooting sports, it taught me to concentrate, it is also used in video making."

--

