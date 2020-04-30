Lapimaa, Ratas and Kõve earn the highest salaries among civil servants

The Ministry of Finance published the basic salaries of officials as of April1 on Thursday and the highest salary is earned by the President of the Tallinn Circuit Court Villem Lapimaa, whose monthly salary is €6,745. He is followed by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve.

Ratas and Kõve both earn €6,661. They are followed by the Presidents of the Chambers of the Supreme Court Ivo Pilving, Saale Laos and Peeter Jerofejev, whose basic salary is €6,511.

Valdur Laid, Director General of the Tax Board, who was the highest paid civil servant as of April 1 last year, has a basic salary of €6,500, which is the same as a year ago.

Last month, the salary of Villu Kõve was €6,168, the salary of Jüri Ratas was €6,168 euros but both received payrises on April 1.

The basic salary of Elmar Vaher, Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), is €6,000, which places him 13th in the salary table. The Commander of the Defense Forces Martin Herem is 14th place in the salary table with €5,900.

The basic salary of ministers (excluding the Prime Minister) is €5,662. The basic salary is also the same for the State Attorney General Andres Parmas, the State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, the Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise and the Auditor General Janar Holm.

For the second year in a row, Valdur Laid earned the highest salary

In 2019, Valdur Laid, Director General of the Tax and Customs Board, earned a total salary of €91,772, of which the basic salary was €78,772 and bonuses €13,000. In 2018, Laid earned a total salary of €88,300.

The second most senior high-ranking civil servant was Priit Sauk, Director General of the Road Administration, who earned a total salary of €82,315, of which the basic salary was €70,715 and bonuses €11,600. In 2018, Sauk earned a total salary of €76,700.

Egon Veermäe, Director General of the Social Insurance Board, was in third place with a total salary of €77,436. Of this, the basic salary amounted to €64,836 and the bonuses to €12,600. In 2018, Veermäe earned a total salary of €80,338.

