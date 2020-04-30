Tallinn officials earn more than the mayor of Tartu

The mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart, earns the highest salary of local officials across the country. Tallinn officials hold the first 19 places in the table, the 20th place is the mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance published the basic salaries of officials as of April 1.

As of April 1, Kõlvart's basic salary is €6,100, the same salary will be given to Tallinn City Secretary Toomas Sepp. The city's financial director Katrin Kendra is in 3rd place with €6,000.

They are followed by Tallinn's Legal Director Priit Lello on €5,600 and six deputy mayors all earning €5,200. Ain Valdmann, the head of the Environment and Public Utilities Board, receives the highest salary from the heads of city agencies at €5150. The basic salary of the heads of other city administrations is €4,550.

Tartu City Chancellor Jüri Mölder, Director of Information Technology and Human Resources, and Tartu City Secretary will receive an equal salary with Urmas Klaas, Mayor of Tartu - €4,500.

Lyudmila Yanchenko of Kohtla-Järve is in 3rd place among the mayors on €4,320. Andres Laisk, the mayor of Saue, will receive the highest basic salary of €4,200. Elders of Tallinn districts earn the same amount.

The basic salary of Narva mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov is €4,000, Rakvere mayor Triin Varek earns €3,906, Keila Mayor Enno Felsi is paid €3,550, Viljandi mayor Madis Timpson will receive €3,500 and Pärnu mayor Romek Kosenkranius €3,375.

The municipality mayors are followed by Laisa Saku rural municipality mayor Marti Rehemaa on €4,000, Viimsi rural municipality mayor Illar Lemetti €3,884, Kambja municipality mayor Aivar Aleksejev €3,843 euros and Saaremaa municipality mayor Madis Kallas will receive €3,800.

Last year, the city secretary of Tallinn earned the most

The highest-serving local government official last year is Tallinn City Secretary Toomas Sepp, who earned a total salary of €80,021 in 2019. Of this, the basic salary was €68,721 and bonuses amounted to €11,300.

In second place is Katrin Kendra, CFO of the Tallinn City Government, who earned a total salary of €79,925. Of this, the basic salary was €66,605 and the bonuses were €13,320.

Tartu city secretary Jüri Mölder is in third place. His total salary was €77,338, of which the basic salary was €63,838 and bonuses totaled €13,500.

Urmas Klaas, the mayor of Tartu, earned the most of the mayors in 2019, receiving a total salary of €54,000. Klaas did not receive any additional bonuses.

Last year, the Mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart, earned a total salary of €49,871. Kõlvart did not receive any bonuses. Kõlvart became mayor of Tallinn in April last year.

Pärnu Mayor Romek Kosenkranius earned a total salary of €48,600. Of this, the basic salary amounted to €41,374 and the bonuses to €7,225.

