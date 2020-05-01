Police: No major incidents during Walpurgis Night

Walpurgis Night passed calmly for the Estonian police as no major gatherings took place.

"This year's Walpurgis Night was held without major incidents," Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) official Tago Trei told ERR's online news in Estonian.

"No major gatherings took place during the night. Some people failed to obey restrictions and we had to explain the importance of the 2+2 rule, but people predominantly stayed at hme with their families," said Trei, according to whom the police was prepared for the Walpurgis Night and long weekend.

Under the 2+2 rule, no more than two people may be out together and must maintain a distance of at least 2 meters from other people.

Around ten people suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol were detained.

According to Trei, Walpurgis Night proved that the majority of people are aware and abide by restrictions and they should be thanked for it. "Police recommends to not gather in large groups this weekend and the weekend after that. We are keeping our hand on the pulse so people who move in public spaces would stick to the 2+2 rule," he said.

