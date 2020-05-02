April warmer, sunnier than average

April 2020 may have been a month of worsening coronavirus cases and restrictions, but it was also a warm and sunny one, particularly in its early stages.

Overall, the month was warmer than average, with an average air temperature of 4.8C, 0.2C above the average, BNS reports.

The 240.7 hours' sunshine was also above average, by 25 percentage points, BNS reports.

Temperatures in the early part of the month actually reached an all-time high on one particular date, as the meteorological station at Tiirikoja, on the shores of Lake Peipsi in eastern Estonia, registered a record of Estonia for April 7, at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The average air temperature during the first 10 days of April stood at 4.9C, while the long-term average is 2.7C.

The first ten days of April has been warmer than 2020 on just six occasions since 1961, with 2016 being the last time this happened.

The lowest air temperature recorded in April was -5.5C, registered in Jõhvi, also in eastern Estonia, on April 12.

Average rainfall was 36 millimeters, slightly higher than average.

The maximum daily precipitation for the month was measured at 19 millimeters, in Kunda, on April 16.

