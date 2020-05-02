ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

April warmer, sunnier than average ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Cherrry blossoms in Estonia.
Cherrry blossoms in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

April 2020 may have been a month of worsening coronavirus cases and restrictions, but it was also a warm and sunny one, particularly in its early stages.

Overall, the month was warmer than average, with an average air temperature of 4.8C, 0.2C above the average, BNS reports.

The 240.7 hours' sunshine was also above average, by 25 percentage points, BNS reports.

Temperatures in the early part of the month actually reached an all-time high on one particular date, as the meteorological station at Tiirikoja, on the shores of Lake Peipsi in eastern Estonia, registered a record of Estonia for April 7, at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The average air temperature during the first 10 days of April stood at 4.9C, while the long-term average is 2.7C.

The first ten days of April has been warmer than 2020 on just six occasions since 1961, with 2016 being the last time this happened.

The lowest air temperature recorded in April was -5.5C, registered in Jõhvi, also in eastern Estonia, on April 12.

Average rainfall was 36 millimeters, slightly higher than average.

The maximum daily precipitation for the month was measured at 19 millimeters, in Kunda, on April 16.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian weatherestonian meteorologyapril temperaturesapril 2020
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:01

Archbishop calls for church bell-ringing over continued church closures

15:58

Timeline: Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition's first year in office

15:14

Vikerraadio show looks back on one year of coalition in office

14:33

Second home owners on Estonia's islands free to travel there from Monday

13:31

Watch: ERSO musicians break several weeks' silence to give online recital

12:43

Foreign minister: UNSC presidency puts Estonia at heart of global diplomacy

12:02

April warmer, sunnier than average

11:18

One person dies from coronavirus since Friday morning, 5 new cases

10:56

More people starting to brave Talllin's Raekoja plats as weather warms up

10:12

Live animal markets petition gets over 5,000 signatures in first week

09:33

Swedbank 2007 Romania junk bond land scheme investigation closure appealed

01.05

Survey: Residents' diligence in preventing spread of virus begins to decline

01.05

Anett Kontaveit nominated for Fed Cup award

01.05

Job portal: Goods assembler most popular job in April

01.05

UN flag to be flown in front of Kadriorg Palace throughout May

01.05

Another Estonian to take part in NBA draft after joining reputable agency

01.05

All additional coronavirus tests at Tammiste care home negative thus far

01.05

Open-air museums allowed to reopen, but having to think outside the box

01.05

Average salary of state officials grows by 7.6 percent to €1,861

01.05

Andrea Eiche elected mayor of Lüganuse municipality for third time

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: