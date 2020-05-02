ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
SmartLynx conducting training flights over Tallinn

SmartLynx and other planes at Tallinn's largely dormant Lennart Meri Airport.
SmartLynx and other planes at Tallinn's largely dormant Lennart Meri Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Lativan charter flight carrier SmartLynx Airlines is conducting training flights from Tallinn Airport over the weekend. The airport has seen over 90 percent of flights cut since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the training flights can be seen circling the airport and city and its environs in an otherwise empty sky.

"This is common practice, designed to provide pilots with training opportunities," Tallinn Airport wrote on its social media page.

"We probably all want to know, when sitting in a passenger plane, that the pilots sitting in the cockpit have undergone a number of training flights, and not just used a flight simulator," the post continued.

"Safety and security are always at the forefront of aviation, and to ensure this, practice and training flights are needed," the airport continued.

The flights have been taking place this Saturday, May 2, until 5 p.m. and will continue on Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They are likely to continue over subsequent weekends, it is reported.

The flight plans have been approved by Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS, responsible for air traffic control.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

