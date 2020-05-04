Forecast of May: Heatwave can be expected at end of May

According to the monthly forecast of the weather service, the average temperature of May will stay in the norm or a little lower (norm 8,7...11,9C). The danger of subzero temperatures during night time remains throughout the whole month, a heatwave can be expected at the end of the month.

At the beginning of May, weather in Estonia will be determined by the eastern edge of the high-pressure area of the west, which the low-pressure area in the east will face against. The high-pressure area then moves south and from the north, it is pressurized by a low-pressure dip with rain clouds. There will be occasional showers at times, but on some days, there will be heavy showers.

The temperatures will remain a little lower than usual.

The second half ten-days of May will be more rainy, windy, and cold under the low-pressure area. Only on a couple of days, around May 10 and 11, a warmer air mass can reach Southern Estonia for a short time, which raises the daily air temperature close to 20C.

At the end of the month, it will be drier and we can expect a heatwave.

