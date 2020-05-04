ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Forecast of May: Heatwave can be expected at end of May

News
ERR
News

According to the monthly forecast of the weather service, the average temperature of May will stay in the norm or a little lower (norm 8,7...11,9C). The danger of subzero temperatures during night time remains throughout the whole month, a heatwave can be expected at the end of the month.

At the beginning of May, weather in Estonia will be determined by the eastern edge of the high-pressure area of the west, which the low-pressure area in the east will face against. The high-pressure area then moves south and from the north, it is pressurized by a low-pressure dip with rain clouds. There will be occasional showers at times, but on some days, there will be heavy showers.

The temperatures will remain a little lower than usual.

The second half ten-days of May will be more rainy, windy, and cold under the low-pressure area. Only on a couple of days, around May 10 and 11, a warmer air mass can reach Southern Estonia for a short time, which raises the daily air temperature close to 20C.

At the end of the month, it will be drier and we can expect a heatwave.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

heatwavetemperatures in may
