Registration for free Estonian online language courses starts at 10.00 a.m.

Estonian language dictionaries.
Estonian language dictionaries. Source: Integration Foundation
Registration for free online Estonian language courses starts at 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Registration for the courses, which number nearly 100 and cover virtually all levels and are provided by a variety of language trainers and schools, can be accessed at the Integration Foundation site.

The first online course starts on Thursday, May 7, with start dates for the others following on until July 3, the foundation says.

A total of 91 courses, from A1 in the Common European Framework (CEF), though A2, B1, B2 to C1, are available. There are 1,456 spots open for adult learners, the foundation says.

Level and timing, schedule etc. can also be chosen online; the schedule is here (scroll down for English). Level testing is here (link in Estonian).

Requirements are an online connection and internet literacy, the foundation says.

Adults of at least 18 years of age can register for courses, regardless of place of residence and the location of the course provider.

The Integration Foundation also offers a counseling option for help with selecting and enrolling on courses.

Should you miss the current free courses, the next opportunity opens in August, with more than 2,500 places available.

Course registration rules and regulations are here.

Additional information is also available by email here or by calling the hotline, 800 9999.

The language learning initiative is financed by the Ministry of Culture.

The Integration Foundation was founded in 1998 as the Non-Estonians Integration Foundation, becoming the Integration Foundation in 2008. In 2010 it merged with the Estonian Migration Foundation.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian languageintegration foundationexpats in estoniaestonian language learningintegration in estoniaforeign citizens in estonia
