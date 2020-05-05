ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Latvia marked 30 years of restored independence with virtual celebrations

News
ERR
Online choir singing during the Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence
Source: ERR
Because of the current coronavirus crisis, the Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence was celebrated virtually on Monday.

More than a thousand choir singers and many Latvian top conductors participated in shared singing carried out via mobile phones.

As of late, Latvians have celebrated their day of the restoration of independence as a holiday when families gather around tables. Because of the current situation, these heartfelt gatherings were called off on Monday, but a solution was nevertheless found for the folk costume procession - it was carried out online.

Leader of the Popular Front of Latvia Dainis Ivans said that freedom is the most important value. 138 representatives of the Supreme Council voted for restoring the Latvian independence 30 years ago.

As is recent practice, The Latvian Saeima, the parliament of Latvia, held its formal sitting remotely - members were seated in different halls of the buildings and members of the Supreme Council at the time were also present. President Egils Levits took part in a flower-laying ceremony at the Freedom Monument.

"Today, as we celebrate 30 years since the restoration of Latvia's independence, first of all, I would like to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who selflessly and bravely, setting aside their ordinary lives, won the restoration of Latvia's independence 30 years ago," Levits said.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm

latvialatvian independence
