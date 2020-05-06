Spring exhibition of Lääne-Viru artists opened outdoors

The spring exhibition of Lääne-Viru County artists was opened in unconventional fashion because of the emergency situation. Artworks were presented outdoors and then taken across the street to the Rakvere city gallery.

The traditional spring exhibition of Lääne-Viru artists was also made special by the fact that it took place on the newly remodeled Pikk street in Rakvere, which was supposed to be opened on May 1. The opening event took place under the organizers' own responsibility.

"My heart might still be pounding twice a minute, because the police chief called to say that public events are banned. As we are smart people and can abide by the 2+2 rule, our event wasn't banned, but he emphasized that such things are not allowed. I promised that we'd stay outdoors and no one will go to the gallery," manager Raivo Riim told ERR.

According to Rakvere gallery curator Riho Hütt, the lives of Lääne-Viru artists have not changed much because of the emergency situation. "The communication part is different, as there's no contact. But in any case, you are alone while creating. Just that some friends weren't able to come see the works until the opening of the exhibition," Riim said.

Even though the opening of the spring exhibition was crowded, the organizers promised to abide by all rules in the exhibition hall of the Rakvere gallery from now on.

