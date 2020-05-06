Coop stores offering free delivery service to establish e-shopping habits

Coop Estonia has started offering free delivery of items bought from the company's e-store, irrespective of the cost of the shopping basket.

Rimi Estonia, who hitherto only enabled physically visiting stores, on Wednesday also opened an e-store. Coop's communications manager Martin Miido ascertains that their free delivery is not connected to the appearance of a new competitor on the e-store market.

"Absolutely not," he told ERR's online news in Estonian. "We have maximized our capabilities, hired additional consolidators and couriers, and received new vehicles for servicing customers."

Miido said that the emergency situation has boosted the e-store's popularity, adding that free delivery service is established to find new customers and establish them for the time when the emergency situation ends and people are able to visit shopping centers again.

Coop will offer free delivery at least until the end of the emergency situation, after which the terms and conditions of service will be revised and decided whether to continue delivering for free or charge a service fee.

