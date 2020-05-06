Municipality home delivering traditional baby shower during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has put a temporary stop to traditional baby showers organized by local governments to welcome their new arrivals. However, one municipality, in Saue, near Tallinn, has gone down the e-store route, sending its baby shower paraphernalia, including balloons, gifts and a musician, to the parents' home.

Babies born at the beginning of the year would have been due for their official baby shower in mid-April, a date which was initially postponed a month when the crisis began.

However, given the rate at which babies grow, the Saue municipality concluded that the goods would have to be delivered before the emergency situation ended and/or the babies grew to big for their goodies, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Tuesday night.

Laagri Cultural Center director Ingrid Novikova explained how baby showers, emergency situation-style work.

Ingrid Novikova packing the baby shower items. Source: ERR

"A musician plays a small intro, and flowers, balloons and pieces of cake are presented," she said.

The cake is pre-packed in-line with the regulations, rather than being cut up in situ. The report featured a mandolin player, who also sang from behind a surgical mask.

Social distancing maintained at all times. Source: ERR

Cousins Ken and Johannes, both born in early January, were the first to receive their gifts, as the two families live near each other in Laagri, though they have had to avoid direct communication since the emergency situation began.

Baby shower mandolin serenade. Source: ERR

A total of 55 babies were born in Saue municipality in January and February, with all due to receive the same consignments in the coming days.

