ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu: Estonia can help other countries with digitalization projects ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu speaking at the UN webinar.
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu speaking at the UN webinar. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Estonia can help other countries with "large-scale public sector digitalisation projects" Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said at a United Nations web seminar on Wednesday.

Reinsalu was participating in one of a series of webinars titled Digital Cooperation During COVID-19 and Beyond on the topic of online safety and security.

The discussion was opened by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, whose statement focused on online dangers for children.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu spoke of the Estonian digital state and the need for safe internet services that offer citizens contactless transactions without the need for face-to-face interaction.

"Estonia can share its experience to help other countries execute large-scale public sector digitalisation projects. The spread of the virus has shown that there is great need to support development aid countries in their digitalisation efforts, and enable access to secure digital services," Reinsalu explained.

Other speakers at the webinar included the IT minister of Mauritius, the executive director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), the executive director at Europol, the chief executive officer of Verizon, the executive director of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, and the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Around 800 participants were invited to the webinar from UN organisations as well as permanent representations in New York and Geneva.  Organisations part of the UN High-Level Digital Cooperation Panel also participated. Estonia is leading the cybersecurity working group in this process. The webinar will later be made public by ITU.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

urmas reinsaluunited nations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:56

Riigikogu rejects SDE draft on support for media

19:35

Reinsalu: Estonia can help other countries with digitalization projects

19:10

Police and Tallinn are ready for May 9

18:41

Gallery: Readers respond to call for wildlife photos of birds

18:17

Finance minister: I see no need for a second supplementary budget

17:55

City of Tallinn planning to borrow up to €140 million in 2020

17:29

Latvian president: Poland, Finland could join Baltic free movement area

17:05

Amendments to Traffic Act favor electric scooters rather than restrict use

16:40

Kõlvart on Tallinn: Will see this month what institutions we merge, close

16:20

Victory Day parade canceled, fires still lit across Estonia

15:58

Government to discuss extending coronavirus wage support next week

15:42

Tallinn Airport passenger levels not to recover till 2022

15:36

Estonian Open Air Museum sees plenty of visitors during opening weekend

15:13

Decision on Tallink €150 million state loan put back to next week

14:47

Ratas: Helme doesn't want to change coalition agreement over Rail Baltic

14:14

Municipality home delivering traditional baby shower during pandemic

14:07

Coop stores offering free delivery service to establish e-shopping habits

13:42

Institute of Memory unveils full version of Communist Crimes portal

13:03

Baltic states to reopen internal borders on May 15

12:55

Spring exhibition of Lääne-Viru artists opened outdoors

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: