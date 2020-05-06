Reinsalu: Estonia can help other countries with digitalization projects

Estonia can help other countries with "large-scale public sector digitalisation projects" Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said at a United Nations web seminar on Wednesday.

Reinsalu was participating in one of a series of webinars titled Digital Cooperation During COVID-19 and Beyond on the topic of online safety and security.

The discussion was opened by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, whose statement focused on online dangers for children.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu spoke of the Estonian digital state and the need for safe internet services that offer citizens contactless transactions without the need for face-to-face interaction.

"Estonia can share its experience to help other countries execute large-scale public sector digitalisation projects. The spread of the virus has shown that there is great need to support development aid countries in their digitalisation efforts, and enable access to secure digital services," Reinsalu explained.

Other speakers at the webinar included the IT minister of Mauritius, the executive director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), the executive director at Europol, the chief executive officer of Verizon, the executive director of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, and the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Around 800 participants were invited to the webinar from UN organisations as well as permanent representations in New York and Geneva. Organisations part of the UN High-Level Digital Cooperation Panel also participated. Estonia is leading the cybersecurity working group in this process. The webinar will later be made public by ITU.

Spoke at the @ITU and @UNSGDigiCoop #digitalcooperation webinar today on how we can share the Estonian experience in #digitalisation and #cybersecurity for the benefit of others, especially in the time of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/M0vorG0eNB — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) May 6, 2020

