ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign minister: Finland probably won´t further relax travel restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Finland evaluates their course of the coronavirus slower that Estonia´s and deriving from that, Estonia's northern neigbor is not planning removing the restrictions any time soon, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on ETV's "Terevisioon" morning program.

"Opening tourist traveling is a question of a longer time period," Reinsalu said.

"Finland predicts that its course of the virus is slower than Estonia´s. They´re not sure if they have reached the peak," Reinsalu explained referring to his conversation with Finland´s Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto on Wednesday, May 6. 

"Even some Finnish are waiting to return to their homeland," Reinsalu added.

Regarding the rest of the migration, Finland´s position hasn´t changed. "From the conversation I had with Finland´s foreign minister, I was under the impression that it is not a matter of coming weeks," Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that the Estonian government is going to discuss a symmetrical answer to relaxing the labor migration restrictions on May 7. So far, Estonia hasn´t prevented Finnish people who have properties in Estonia from entering the country.

"The restrictions don´t proceed from friendship but rather the health of the people," Reinsalu admitted.

Russia and Sweden 

Reinsalu said that the coronavirus is in an increasing trend in Russia so there´s no reason to change the restrictions in that direction. Russia has closed its borders.

Estonian citizens don´t have a specific ban from traveling to Sweden but the quarantine term is still valid.

On May 8, Reinsalu will have a conversation with the Foreign minister of Sweden.

Finnish government allows labor migration with certain restrictions

The Finnish government decided on Monday, May 4, that starting from May 14, Estonians working in Finland, can start to travel between the two countries again.

Minister of the Interior of Finland, Maria Ohisalu, said that people traveling to Finland need to follow the self-isolation requirement, meaning that they can move between their workplace and home but not move around with no reason.

The restrictions on crossing the border of Finland have caused a lot of confusion among Finnish people. According to the Finnish government, border controls will continue for about a month. 

Free migration has been established between Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. President of Latvia Egils Levits said that Finland and Poland should be the next to join this.

Prime ministers of the Baltic countries agreed on Wednesday, May 6, that due to the decrease of the coronavirus trend, the mobility restrictions between the countries will be removed from May 15. 

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

reinsalufinlandtravel restrictions
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:44

Spirits production in full swing in Rakvere

11:24

Improved hygiene reducing spread of infectious diseases in Estonia

11:11

Tallinn Zoo to reopen in phases

10:59

One person dies from coronavirus-related causes, seven new cases

10:57

Interior ministry: Aliens Act amend aimed at protecting Estonian residents

10:32

Foreign minister: Finland probably won´t further relax travel restrictions

10:12

Former central bank chief: Coronavirus crisis will not change much

09:52

Slovenian president's message in Estonian: We will win this battle together

09:31

Statistics: Tourism stays in Estonia fall by over 60 percent in March

08:54

Baltic Presidents: Misrepresenting World War Two effort to undermine Europe

08:21

Health Board emergency medicine chief: Second COVID-19 wave may be tsunami

07:41

Party ratings: EKRE support reaches peak for 2020 so far

06.05

Riigikogu rejects SDE draft on support for media

06.05

Reinsalu: Estonia can help other countries with digitalization projects

06.05

Police and Tallinn are ready for May 9

06.05

Gallery: Readers respond to call for wildlife photos of birds

06.05

Finance minister: I see no need for a second supplementary budget

06.05

City of Tallinn planning to borrow up to €140 million in 2020

06.05

Latvian president: Poland, Finland could join Baltic free movement area

06.05

Amendments to Traffic Act favor electric scooters rather than restrict use

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: