Foreign minister: Finland probably won´t further relax travel restrictions

Finland evaluates their course of the coronavirus slower that Estonia´s and deriving from that, Estonia's northern neigbor is not planning removing the restrictions any time soon, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on ETV's "Terevisioon" morning program.

"Opening tourist traveling is a question of a longer time period," Reinsalu said.

"Finland predicts that its course of the virus is slower than Estonia´s. They´re not sure if they have reached the peak," Reinsalu explained referring to his conversation with Finland´s Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto on Wednesday, May 6.

"Even some Finnish are waiting to return to their homeland," Reinsalu added.

Regarding the rest of the migration, Finland´s position hasn´t changed. "From the conversation I had with Finland´s foreign minister, I was under the impression that it is not a matter of coming weeks," Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that the Estonian government is going to discuss a symmetrical answer to relaxing the labor migration restrictions on May 7. So far, Estonia hasn´t prevented Finnish people who have properties in Estonia from entering the country.

"The restrictions don´t proceed from friendship but rather the health of the people," Reinsalu admitted.

Russia and Sweden

Reinsalu said that the coronavirus is in an increasing trend in Russia so there´s no reason to change the restrictions in that direction. Russia has closed its borders.

Estonian citizens don´t have a specific ban from traveling to Sweden but the quarantine term is still valid.

On May 8, Reinsalu will have a conversation with the Foreign minister of Sweden.

Finnish government allows labor migration with certain restrictions

The Finnish government decided on Monday, May 4, that starting from May 14, Estonians working in Finland, can start to travel between the two countries again.

Minister of the Interior of Finland, Maria Ohisalu, said that people traveling to Finland need to follow the self-isolation requirement, meaning that they can move between their workplace and home but not move around with no reason.

The restrictions on crossing the border of Finland have caused a lot of confusion among Finnish people. According to the Finnish government, border controls will continue for about a month.

Free migration has been established between Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. President of Latvia Egils Levits said that Finland and Poland should be the next to join this.

Prime ministers of the Baltic countries agreed on Wednesday, May 6, that due to the decrease of the coronavirus trend, the mobility restrictions between the countries will be removed from May 15.

