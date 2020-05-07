ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Higher percentage of Estonian coaches women compared to EU average ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kristjan Port
Kristjan Port Source: ERR
News

Estonia has a higher percentage of female coaches compared to the EU average and the amount of Estonian coaches that hold a university degree in recreation studies is quite high compared to other European countries.

According to Estonian Sports Act, a coach has to have officially certified qualification. Since 2013, there are six qualification levels for coaches in Estonia: starting from level 3 (assistant coach) and reaching level 8 (elite coach).

There are 1,070 certified level three coaches in Estonia, 974 coaches hold the fifth qualification level and five of the 3,338 professional coaches are active at the elite level. An average of 300 qualified coaches is added to the workforce yearly.

58.5 percent of the Estonian coaches are men, 41.5 percent women, well above the EU average.

According to a March 2019 study commissioned by the European Parliament, it is estimated that between 20 and 30 percent of all sport coaches in Europe are women. As reported in Gender Equality in Sport Proposal for Strategic Actions 2014-2020, in Germany, for example, only around ten percent of the 500 national coaches are women, in Sweden, the corresponding percentage is 11. In the UK 17 percent of qualified coaches were women, in Slovenia 15 percent of the national team coaches at junior level and higher were women.

According to the Estonian sports registry, the average age of coaches has steadily risen. The average age of active male coaches is 41.9 years, female coaches 38 years.

28.4 percent of qualified Estonian coaches hold a university degree in recreation studies. According to Professor of Sports Biology at Tallinn University Kristjan Port, the percentage is quite high.

"Looking at the work undertaken by the European Commission expert group, this number is up there. Coaches are often parents, who have decided to coach their child a little with no prior formal preparation. In Estonia, the lower coaching qualifications can be attained via non-university training, with universities offering programmes up to a doctorate degree. A few individuals have doctorates in Estonia," Port said.

"Coaching is a surprisingly valued occupation. There are around nine million coaches in Europe with some five million doctors and three million police officers. We might think that being a coach is somehow marginal, but it looking at examples from other countries, the occupation holds an important position in society," Port added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

kristjan portestonian sports
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:16

Hestia Hotel Group laying off over 190 employees in Estonia

17:59

Tartu, Saaremaa unveil new ad campaigns as emergency restrictions relaxed

17:38

Committee suggests Espak, Hõbemägi, Trasberg for ERR supervisory board

17:10

Estonian students top PISA financial literacy rankings

16:57

Eesti Raudtee announces tender for rail network electrification

16:38

Kaarel Tarand: The old always die first

16:16

ERSO marks Lepo Sumera's 70th birthday with virtual concert

15:51

Higher percentage of Estonian coaches women compared to EU average

15:35

Paper: Tracing app being developed to identify contact with COVID carriers

15:14

Pharmacies' turnover has fallen amid reform and pandemic

15:03

CEPA hosts coronavirus fireside chat featuring President Kersti Kaljulaid

14:49

Paper: Clearer skies make Helsinki visible from Tallinn TV Tower

14:31

Paper: Info about child abuse not reaching police or child protection

14:12

Ratas: Lifting lockdown on islands may be brought forward

13:46

Vabamu Museum's orienteering game in Old Town to celebrate Mother's Day

13:32

Government weighs up Tallink €150 million state loan application

13:12

State issues €375 million in treasury bills

12:47

Emergency situation limiting chances to seek help for domestic violence

12:34

Two months of paying to keep services open has made bus companies cautious

12:28

Interior ministry: Aliens Act amend aimed at protecting Estonian residents Updated

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: