ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

CEPA hosts coronavirus fireside chat featuring President Kersti Kaljulaid ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: ERR
News

Research institute the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) is hosting a virtual fireside chat featuring President Kersti Kaljulaid on Thursday at 4.30 p.m., Estonian time, focussing on how the country has weathered the coronavirus crisis to date, as well as its role as president of the UN Security Council (UNSC) through May, and other pressing issues.

The virtual fireside chat, "Common Crisis: Estonia's Resilience to COVID-19 and Beyond", can be viewed on CEPA's events page here, or its Facebook and Twitter pages here and here.

President Kaljulaid joins CEPA Senior Fellow and former long-term Economist editor Edward Lucas, who is moderating the event. Dr. Alina Polyakova, CEPA President and CEO, will issue words of welcome and introduction.

Estonia has been a leading example of resilience and cohesion through the pandemic, with a gradual return to normal, day-to-day life already in progress after successfully reducing the infection rate, which makes coronavirus a natural topic for discussion.

Edward Lucas. Autor/allikas: ERR

At the same time, Estonia's efforts in combating disinformation, the role of e-governance, cyber security and protecting critical infrastructure and public services are also areas from which lessons can be drawn, both during the pandemic and in future.

Estonia holds the rotating UNSC presidency and is hosting the Three Seas summit in autumn, making Estonia's commitment to development and problem-solving in transparent, multilateral frameworks all the more pertinent.

The fireside starts at 4.30 p.m. Estonian time (9.30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time), and runs for around half an hour.

Journalists and others wishing to register for the Q&A session via Zoom can visit the CEPA site here.

The Center for European Policy Analysis is the leading research institute dedicated to the study of Central-East Europe and Russia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidedward lucascepacoronavirusthree seas summitcoronavirus crisisestonia's unsc presidency
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:16

Hestia Hotel Group laying off over 190 employees in Estonia

17:59

Tartu, Saaremaa unveil new ad campaigns as emergency restrictions relaxed

17:38

Committee suggests Espak, Hõbemägi, Trasberg for ERR supervisory board

17:10

Estonian students top PISA financial literacy rankings

16:57

Eesti Raudtee announces tender for rail network electrification

16:38

Kaarel Tarand: The old always die first

16:16

ERSO marks Lepo Sumera's 70th birthday with virtual concert

15:51

Higher percentage of Estonian coaches women compared to EU average

15:35

Paper: Tracing app being developed to identify contact with COVID carriers

15:14

Pharmacies' turnover has fallen amid reform and pandemic

15:03

CEPA hosts coronavirus fireside chat featuring President Kersti Kaljulaid

14:49

Paper: Clearer skies make Helsinki visible from Tallinn TV Tower

14:31

Paper: Info about child abuse not reaching police or child protection

14:12

Ratas: Lifting lockdown on islands may be brought forward

13:46

Vabamu Museum's orienteering game in Old Town to celebrate Mother's Day

13:32

Government weighs up Tallink €150 million state loan application

13:12

State issues €375 million in treasury bills

12:47

Emergency situation limiting chances to seek help for domestic violence

12:34

Two months of paying to keep services open has made bus companies cautious

12:28

Interior ministry: Aliens Act amend aimed at protecting Estonian residents Updated

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: