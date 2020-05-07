CEPA hosts coronavirus fireside chat featuring President Kersti Kaljulaid

Research institute the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) is hosting a virtual fireside chat featuring President Kersti Kaljulaid on Thursday at 4.30 p.m., Estonian time, focussing on how the country has weathered the coronavirus crisis to date, as well as its role as president of the UN Security Council (UNSC) through May, and other pressing issues.

The virtual fireside chat, "Common Crisis: Estonia's Resilience to COVID-19 and Beyond", can be viewed on CEPA's events page here, or its Facebook and Twitter pages here and here.

President Kaljulaid joins CEPA Senior Fellow and former long-term Economist editor Edward Lucas, who is moderating the event. Dr. Alina Polyakova, CEPA President and CEO, will issue words of welcome and introduction.

Estonia has been a leading example of resilience and cohesion through the pandemic, with a gradual return to normal, day-to-day life already in progress after successfully reducing the infection rate, which makes coronavirus a natural topic for discussion.

Edward Lucas. Autor/allikas: ERR

At the same time, Estonia's efforts in combating disinformation, the role of e-governance, cyber security and protecting critical infrastructure and public services are also areas from which lessons can be drawn, both during the pandemic and in future.

Estonia holds the rotating UNSC presidency and is hosting the Three Seas summit in autumn, making Estonia's commitment to development and problem-solving in transparent, multilateral frameworks all the more pertinent.

The fireside starts at 4.30 p.m. Estonian time (9.30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time), and runs for around half an hour.

Journalists and others wishing to register for the Q&A session via Zoom can visit the CEPA site here.

The Center for European Policy Analysis is the leading research institute dedicated to the study of Central-East Europe and Russia.