Office of President relinquishes rights to land of former summer residence

The Office of the President wishes to grant the land located near the former summer residence of the President to the Estonian Ministry of Finance, as it is not needed fulfil duties assigned by law.

In a letter sent to the ministry, Director of the Office of the President Tiit Riisalo has proposed to move the property located in Paslepa, a village in Lääne-Nigula Parish, Lääne County, into governance of the Estonian Ministry of Finance.

"The Office of the President does not need the property to fulfil duties assigned to it by law," Riisalo said.

"We wish to give up the land, as it is not needed by the Office of the President," Head of Communication Department Kaidi Aher told ERR's online news in Estonian. "What will happen to the land now is to be decided by the finance ministry," she added.

Paslepa summer residence was built after Lennart Meri became President; the plot of land remained in the ownership of the Office after the residence was transferred to the state real estate management company Riigikinnisvara (RKAS) in 2008. The property was then bought by businessman Armin Karu for 15,3 million Estonian kroons.

