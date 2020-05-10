Six new COVID-19 cases detected in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Six new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been reported since Saturday morning, three of them in Ida-Viru County.
Coronavirus facts as of May 9 (Source: Health Board):
- 51 people require hospitalization as of Sunday morning.
- 5 of these hospitalized are currently on ventilators.
- 6 new cases in past 24 hours.
- Of the new cases, 3 were in Ida-Viru County, one in Harju County, one in Võru County and one was of indeterminate residence due to incomplete population registry data.
- Over 63,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 2.7 percent (1,739) testing positive during that time.
- 276 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date. 285 hospital cases have been closed.
- 1,224 people have been reported recovered from coronavirus, with 750 (61.3 percent) of these having their cases terminated.
- In the case of 474 people (38.7 percent of those reported recovered), over 28 days have passed since their positive test results and the individual is not hospitalized.
- 654 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 0.9 percent (six cases) testing positive.
Editor: Andrew Whyte
