Six new COVID-19 cases detected in Estonia

Coronavirus pandemic precautionary paraphernalia.
Coronavirus pandemic precautionary paraphernalia. Source: Government Communications Office.
Six new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been reported since Saturday morning, three of them in Ida-Viru County.

Coronavirus facts as of May 9 (Source: Health Board):

  • 51 people require hospitalization as of Sunday morning.
  • 5 of these hospitalized are currently on ventilators.
  • new cases in past 24 hours.
  • Of the new cases, 3 were in Ida-Viru County, one in Harju County, one in Võru County and one was of indeterminate residence due to incomplete population registry data.
  • Over 63,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with  2.7 percent (1,739) testing positive during that time.
  • 276 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date. 285 hospital cases have been closed. 
  • 1,224 people have been reported recovered from coronavirus, with 750 (61.3 percent) of these having their cases terminated.
  • In the case of 474 people (38.7 percent of those reported recovered), over 28 days have passed since their positive test results and the individual is not hospitalized.
  • 654 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 0.9 percent (six cases) testing positive.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

