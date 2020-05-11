Pediatrician: Coronavirus has not disappeared

Haapsalu pediatrician Alge Vare reminds parents that even though restrictions imposed because of the emergency situation have been eased and open air playgrounds have been reopened, the coronavirus has not disappeared.

"Exercising with children on fitness trails, being on playgrounds and hiking in the woods does not endanger anyone. It is still a little chilly out and the virus cannot endure for long in the cold, but it can still survive up to 72 hours on surfaces," Vare explained in local paper Lääne Elu (link in Estonian) why playgrounds can still be dangerous.

Vare added that children should wear gloves when being on the playground. "Please observe that children don't touch their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands while at play," she said.

