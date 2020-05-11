ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia receives drug from Japan for participating in coronavirus study ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Antiviral medication Favipiravir
Antiviral medication Favipiravir Source: Scanpix/REUTERS
News

Estonia became the first country in the world to receive the medicine Avigan, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of which is favipiravir, which can potentially be used in the treatment of the illness caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. The drug is received as a trial, and Estonia, which is one of 80 countries requesting it from Japan, is obliged to share the results of the trial with the Japanese authorities.

The Japanese government has handed a batch of the medicine Avigan, which is to arrive in Estonia this week, to the Estonian embassy in Tokyo, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Avigan is an experimental antiviral drug which is being used to treat influenza in Japan, but it has also been studied to treat other viral infections. The drug was approved for medical use in Japan in 2014.

Favipiravir was discovered in 1998 by Yousuke Furuta, and is manufactured by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Estonian Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) have explored possibilities for obtaining Avigan, participating in the study of the product and its potential use in the treatment of COVID-19.

More than 80 countries have asked Japan for supplies of Avigan. The drug meant for human trials was issued by Japan to Estonia for free in the framework of international cooperation. Estonia is obliged to share the results of the trials with Japan.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

ministry of foreign affairsaviganfavipiravir
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:14

Pediatrician: Coronavirus has not disappeared

08:51

Estonia receives drug from Japan for participating in coronavirus study

08:30

Churches reopen for public worship, coronavirus regulations still followed

07:56

Finnish trade unions wary about Estonians returning to work from Thursday

10.05

Six new COVID-19 cases detected in Estonia

10.05

Kersti Kaljulaid: I am a relatively useless grandmother

10.05

Katre Zirel elected Mother of the Year

10.05

Ando Eelmaa: Private owners ensure sustainability of forest management

10.05

US Postal Service suspends international mail service to Estonia

10.05

No crowding around the Bronze Soldier monument on May 9

10.05

Tartu University Hospital ER returns to normal service

09.05

Analysis: Children staying at home affects work of 60 percent of parents

09.05

Survey: Movement increasing, economic concerns growing

09.05

Travel, Tourism Association says Kredex measures not very useful

09.05

EU Commission suggests member states extend external border restrictions

09.05

Fewer people visit Bronze Soldier on May 9 than usual

09.05

Gallery: Tallinn replaced broken benches in Tammsaare Park

09.05

Deaths from coronavirus rise to 60, eight new cases diagnosed

09.05

Gallery: Ratas visits Saaremaa and Muhu after restrictions are lifted

09.05

Restructuring plan drawn up by owners of troubled T1 Tallinn shopping mall

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: