Seed library opens in Tallinn

In pursuit of the joy of green fingers, a 'seed library' which has been active for a couple of years in Tartu is to open in Tallinn too. Unlike in book-lending libaries, however, there is no return date or overdue fine for borrowed seeds.

The seed library, in Laagna, in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district, offers the option of borrowing seeds for free, to enjoy cultivating plants, and to make others happy by donating the seeds, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Sunday.

"The seed library is a collection of seeds, including those of herbs, flowers, and vegetables. There is no return date or overdue fines in the library. But we are thankful when the seed library gets some money with the donations nonetheless," Head of the Tallinn seed library Karin Evik said

The seeds are mainly offered with adorning balconies and terraces in mind.

"When we look around here in Laagna, we have a lot of apartment buildings with balconies, and actually the potential has been unused. It is an appreciative activity, which will give us experience," Evik added.

The selection of seeds and plants is available on the e-catalog Ester site and on the Laagna branch website, via the Tallinn central library's site. An order for seeds plants has to be made via phone or email, and then picked up from the library, on Võru 11 in Tallinn.

