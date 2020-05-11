ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Organizers of student summer camps await for government's decision ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Celebrating the start of student work camp season in 2018
Celebrating the start of student work camp season in 2018 Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak has made it unknown what will happen with youth camps this summer.

"Everyone is on hold," Estonian Youth Work Centre deputy director Kaur Köts told ERR's online news in Estonian.

Everyone - this means camp organizers, children and their parents, writes ERR's online news in Estonian. Everyone is waiting for the government's decision on whether camps will take place this year and if yes, what are the restrictions.

"Obtaining clarification is time-sensitive," Köts said.

"We would very much like to know what will happen in the summer," chairman of the council of camp organizers Juhan Anupõld said. "We didn't have any snow during the winter, we had no clients. Now they said only ten children at a time are permitted to the camp. That is not reasonable, we have 20 employees."

"We would really like to know what will the decision [of the heads of the emergency situation] be," SA Õpilasmalev director Ott Väli said.

Registration to student work camps has been postponed until the end of May. SA Õpilasmalev offers employment to youth across the country, around 4,300 students would wish to attend a student work camp this summer.

"Usually there are around 15 teens in a group, 20-25 in some larger groups. Should they be accommodated in two different locations? Many employers would not agree to that," Väli presumes.

ERR's online news in Estonian reports that the governments committee might discuss what will happen to this year's student work camps this week.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

coronavirus emergency situationyouth campestonian youth work centrestudent work camp
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:36

AirBaltic postpones resumption of flights in Baltics

20:11

Minister seeks lifetime state health insurance for mothers of many children

19:55

Organizers of student summer camps await for government's decision

19:35

Kredex supervisory board to decide on Tallink's loan on Friday

19:05

Kuressaare Hospital Patients' Council expresses support for medical chief

18:53

Tallink adding extra departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route

18:31

Omniva looking into USPS not sending parcels to Estonia

18:04

Helir-Valdor Seeder: Could Europe Day reach the Urals one day?

17:45

Institute to start analysis of safety area for potential nuclear plant

17:29

Number of people seeking help with drug addiction surges during crisis

17:12

Mobile game aimed at supporting mental health helping kids in quarantine

17:09

Tallinn Airport trying to restore 10 routes to 'important' destinations

16:56

Former IT minister gives up state damages court claim, seeks compromise

16:32

Ministry lifts restrictions on prescription, over-the-counter drugs

16:14

Public Midsummer events canceled this year

15:55

More than 2,000 people registered as unemployed last week

15:35

Kiik: State could extend payment of crisis aid until July at most

15:11

Carri Ginter and Kaspar Endrikson: Goodbye dividends and executive bonuses!

14:40

Party financing watchdog still demanding Greens return forbidden donation

14:11

Seed library opens in Tallinn

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: