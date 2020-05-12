Tallinn Day expanded to three-day online event starting Wednesday

Friday, May 15 marks the annual Tallinn Day (Tallina päev), which will necessarily be a bit different this year due to the coronavirus emergency situation still in force. The day would in fact be better termed Tallinn Days, since a three-day program runs from May 13, the city government has announced, and includes various online events.

"Over 55 events will take place over the course of three days; the program is really diverse. It includes an environment and culture day, an e-dictation and much more," said Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center).

"The events are not only for the people of Tallinn, but for all who are interested in the story of the city, near or far, not to mention the fact that e-solutions offer an ideal opportunity to participate in Tallinn Day events from wherever you are, why not even from the U.S. or Australia? Everyone can find joy in discovering something new about the past or the present of Tallinn, especially if the city is or has been a home for you," the deputy mayor continued, according to a press release.

Those interested from all over Estonia and abroad are welcome to test their Estonian language skills via an e-dictation, which takes place on Friday, from 12.00 noon.

This year, the text of the dictation is read by noted actor Märt Avandi. TV station Tallinna TV will broadcast the event live on the Tallinn Facebook page, and also via Youtube and the designated website here (link in Estonian).

Wednesday, May 13

The full events of this year's Tallinn Day will start on Wednesday, May 13, with environmental day. Virtual tours of Tallinn Zoo and Tallinn Botanical Gardens are on the agenda, as well as virtual walks around some of the oldest and most interesting parks in Tallinn. The secrets of Aegna Island, an offshore island which is nonetheless part of Tallinn's municipality, can also be explored, without stepping a foot out the front door.

Thursday, May 14

Thursday focuses on culture. The treasures of the City Archives (Tallinna Linnaarhiiv ), visits to all of the branches of the Tallinn City Museum (Linnamuuseum) and colourful stories about the history of the city form a part of the day's events, the city government says.

In cooperation with actors from the Tallinn City Theatre (Linnateater) and writer Jan Kaus, the first version of the audio book version the popular "Tallinn Map" will be presented, and in the evening the actors of the theatre are giving a concert.

Thursday ends at Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel), from where an interactive live broadcast lasting more than two hours will be beamed into people's homes, featuring magicians Charlekas and Kubo, and stand-up comedian Kait Kall. Musicians Rita Ray and the band will also take the stage.

Friday, May 15

On Friday, events suitable for all ages are planned for Tallinn e-day. The events are, as usual, opened by the Mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), this time via e-channels.

The renowned clown duo Piip and Tuut will delight the children on the stage at their theatre house with some new and fun stories. A virtual world café will be opened for youngsters, where they will be involved in thinking about, discussing and coming up with solutions for issues that are most important to them.

Proposals put together at the World Café will actually be presented to the leaders of the city.

One of the forgotten traditions of Tallinn Day will be revived this time as well. For 24 hours, professional photographers will be capturing the life in the city for the generations to come. The pictures taken will be stored in the photo book "A Day in Tallinn", and presented to the public via a virtual exhibition on portal Delfi.

As noted, at noon on 15 May, the traditional Tallinn Day dictation, which began on the initiative of Mihhail Kõlvart in 2013 while he was still deputy mayor, will take place.

Tallinn Day marks the anniversary of Tallinn gaining its Lübeck city rights, granting the city, then known as Reval, admission to the Hanseatic League of north European cities in 1248.

Tallinn Day has been commemorating this historical event with a day full of cultural and fun activities since 2002, the city government says.

The Tallinn e-days website is here (link in Estonian).

