Foreign minister talks COVID-19 exit strategies with Nordic, Baltic leaders

Urmas Reinsalu (top left and bottom right) meeting online with Latvian opposite number Edgars Rinkēvičs and other NB8 ministers Tuesday evening.
Urmas Reinsalu (top left and bottom right) meeting online with Latvian opposite number Edgars Rinkēvičs and other NB8 ministers Tuesday evening. Source: Social Media
Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) held video conference meetings with leaders from Latvia and Lithuania, along with the Nordic countries, all of which comprise the Nordic-Baltic 8 (NB8) group. The eight countries compared notes on coronavirus exit strategies, he said.

"Information exchange and coordination between all of us is essential at this stage," Reinsalu said of the remote meeting, which included Sweden, a country which has been noted in international media reports for keeping large segments of society and infrastructure open through the pandemic, in contrast to rule by government order elsewhere, including in Estonia.

Estonia's coronavirus emergency situation, originally scheduled to expire at the end of April when it was declared in mid-March, will end at midnight on Sunday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

baltic statesurmas reinsalunb8foreign ministrycoronaviruscoronavirus exit strategy
