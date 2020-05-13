59-year-old Elva man dies of gunshot wounds, police investigation launched

A 59-year-old man was shot dead Tuesday night in Elva municipality. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have detained two men, both in their early 50s, as suspects, it is reported. PPA SWAT teams were involved in the response, according to reports.

The PPA were notified of the incident, which took place at a private address, a little after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, with the response involving nearby patrol crews in Elva municipality, Tartu County, along with the PPA's special response team K-Komando and other trained personnel.

The PPA closed all roads and other access leading to the address the reported incident took place at, to ensure public safety.

Argo Turba, chief operating officer of the PPA's southern prefecture, said that on arriving at the scene, police found in the yard the body of a 59-year-old man, who had died as the result of gunshot wounds. The weapon involved was reportedly a type used in hunting.

The PPA then detained two men, also at the scene, both aged 53 and both showing signs of intoxication, it is reported. Criminal proceedings have been initiated, under the guidance of the prosecutor's office's southern district.

Turba added that a well-thought-out action plan is crucial for his organization in such situations, in order to mitigate public danger, in the case of armed individuals exhibiting erratic or unpredictable behavior.

"Exactly what preceded the man's tragic death of the man is to be established by the police at the scene, with all the additional nuances becoming clearer during the initiated criminal proceedings," Turba went on.

Police criminal investigations in Estonia are generally directed by the prosecutor's office.

