Reinsalu in a phone call with Pompeo: we are cooperating efficiently

In a telephone call on Tuesday, the Foreign Minister of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu and the Secretary of State of the United States Mike Pompeo discussed developments in the establishment of the Three Seas Investment Fund.

"Despite these complicated times, we have made heady progress with setting up the Three Seas Investment Fund. I thanked Secretary of State Pompeo for his support," Foreign Minister Reinsalu said. "I also assured him that preparations for the Three Seas Summit in the autumn were proceeding according to plan."

They also discussed topics related to the UN Security Council, where Estonia holds the rotating presidency in May. Foreign Minister Reinsalu thanked the U.S. Secretary of State for constructive U.S. cooperation, particularly on cybersecurity.

On 22 May, the Estonian Presidency is organising an informal meeting on cyberstability at the Security Council, with opening words by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

Minister Reinsalu and the U.S. Secretary of State also discussed bilateral relations and cooperation. They stressed the importance of strong transatlantic ties and talked about the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

