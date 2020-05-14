ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Luik, EU Defence Ministers discuss coronavirus crisis impact on security ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik participating in a video conference between the European Union Ministers of Defence.
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik participating in a video conference between the European Union Ministers of Defence. Source: Ministry of Defence
News

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik participated in a video conference between the European Union Ministers of Defence and discussing the situation with the EU military mission, the long-term effects of the coronavirus crisis on the security environment and Russia.

The need to be vigilant was emphasised and to avoid the attempts by Russia and China to use the pandemic crisis to undermine the unity between EU member states.

On Tuesday, Luik (Isamaa) said: "'Russia will try to use this crisis in order to improve its global position and to ease the sanctions imposed by the European Union and United States."

He added that conventional threats have, unfortunately, not disappeared during the current crisis, and it is important that member states preserve their situational awareness and capability to respond.

Luik said the unity and solidarity of the EU is underpinned by the actions of the member states themselves and military forces have played an important part in resolving the crisis.

"The 2008 global financial crisis showed, there is an urge to sacrifice defence budgets when economies face hardships. European defence budgets have taken a decade to recover and it continues to have a significant effect on capability development. We should stand firm that neither national defence budgets nor defence related spending in the next MFF – European Defence Fund and military mobility – take a hit," Luik said.

The member states agreed the need to continue contributing at the current level to its missions.

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik participating in a video conference between the European Union Ministers of Defence. Source: Ministry of Defence

Estonia is temporarily participating with two servicemen in European Union missions, with one serving as part of the EUTM Training Mission in Mali, where Estonia has sent nearly 2000 meal rations, to ensure critical mission supplies in a situation in which using current transport channels is complicated. The Estonian medical staff officer serving in the new European Union military mission EUNAVFOR MED IRINI will also continue his activities.

Also participating in the unofficial meeting of European Union Ministers of Defence was NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

defenserussiaeuropean unionjüri luikcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
radio tallinn

Emergency situation
Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:47

Doctor: People recovered from COVID-19 develop different immunities

11:40

Gallery: Mother bear and cub at large in Tallinn suburb Updated

11:25

One death related to COVID-19 in in Estonia in past 24 hours, 7 new cases

11:13

UT extends admissions application period, offers help to highschoolers

10:34

White snus sees significant sales growth since introduction last year

10:14

Prime minister and NATO Secretary General discussed security matters

09:52

Three of the six patients dead at LTKH were infected in hospital

09:24

Ferry lines reopen between Tallinn and Finland for employment travel

09:01

Tallinn mayor: Big city means more caution required in restrictions lifting

08:41

Luik, EU Defence Ministers discuss coronavirus crisis impact on security

08:19

Party ratings: Support largely unchanged, Isamaa currently in doldrums

08:01

Tallinn Music Week organizers confirm festival will take place in August

13.05

Finns working in Estonia will not have to quarantine after crossing border

13.05

Premium liiga players all test negative for coronavirus

13.05

Kiviberg confirms Viljandi Folk will take place: We will comply with rules

13.05

Ratas: We want to work with WHO to digitalize exchange of health data

13.05

Merle Viirmaa: Of respect for and within journalism

13.05

East Tallinn Central Hospital to allow birth partners from May 18

13.05

Tallinn shortlisted for European Green Capital 2022 award

13.05

Students opt out of narrow mathematics state examination

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: