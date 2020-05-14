ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
One death related to COVID-19 in in Estonia in past 24 hours, 7 new cases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Coronavirus tests being analyzed in a lab.
Coronavirus tests being analyzed in a lab. Source: Ser Amantio di Nicolao/Wikimedia Commons
News

One person in Estonia has died from coronavirus-related causes in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths during the pandemic and related to the virus to 62. Seven new cases of the virus have been identified over the same period, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

Of 1,044 COVID-19 tests conducted since Wednesday morning, seven returned positive (0.7 percent).

An 85-year-old woman on Saaremaa passed away from causes related to the virus.

Coronavirus facts as of May 14 (Source: Health Board):

  • 44 people require hospitalization as of Thursday morning.
  • 5 of those hospitalized are currently on ventilators.
  • One death related to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, an 85-year-old woman on Saaremaa. A total of 62 people have died of causes related to the virus to date.
  • 7 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
  • Of the new cases, 5 were in Harju County (3 of these in Tallinn), and 2 were Pärnu County (according to population registry data).
  • Over 67,130 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 2.6 percent (1,758) testing positive during that time.
  • 284 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date. 294 hospital cases have been closed.
  • 1,351 people have been reported recovered from coronavirus, with 909 (67.3 percent) of these having their cases terminated, i.e. officially declared healthy. In the case of 442 people (32.7 percent of those reported recovered), over 28 days have passed since their positive test results and the individual is not hospitalized and is waiting for official recovery confirmation.
  • There are an estimated 69 active cases of coronavirus in Estonia at present.
  • 1,044 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 0.7 percent (5 cases) testing positive.

More detailed statistics can be viewed here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardcovid-19coronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus cases in estoniacoronavirus crisiscoronavirus cases
