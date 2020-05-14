ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Monitoring Estonian-Latvian border cost €93,000 a week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian-Latvian border, crossed by a forest road. Crossing illegally will now result in a fine.
Estonian-Latvian border, crossed by a forest road. Crossing illegally will now result in a fine. Source: ERR
News

Baltic states are to open their internal borders on May 15 for the free movement of residents of the three countries. Border patrols will continue work on the southern border between Estonia and Latvia as they did before the emergency situation was declared.

The total cost of the border control to Estonian taxpayers was on Thursday not yet possible to say, but the weekly cost amounted to an average of €93,000, Head of the Border Control Department of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Egert Belitšev told ERR's online news in Estonian.

At the end of April, introducing and maintaining internal border control on the Estonian-Latvian border had cost around €700,000, Belitšev said.

"In addition to man-hours, this includes roadblocks and other systems and infrastructure necessary for carrying out border control. After the necessary infrastructure was created, maintaining it cost around €93,000 per week," he added.

Costs related to reopening the border are added to the costs of reintroducing border control.

"As the amount of travellers on the Estonia-Russia border decreased significantly, we could involve officials who normally work on the external border. There were 60 police officers and as many member of the Defence League, in addition to moving patrols, air force and other helpers," Belitšev said.

Reintroduced border control also discovered 168 boxes of or 1.68 million illegal cigarettes, a van carrying two tons of illegal fuel and other infringements of law. "Some 20 proceedings regarding illegal crossings on the Estonian-Latvian border have been initiated after the emergency situation was established," Belitšev remarked.

On the southern border, the burden was heaviest after restrictions were imposed, because passenger traffic had not yet decreased and additional burden was created by those not yet acquainted with new restrictions, Head of the Border Control Department said.

Currently, the southern border is being crossed by an average of 400 people daily, most of whom are related to international transport of goods and carry specific authorisation from the government.

From May 15, restrictions for Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian citizens for travel between the Baltic countries will be eliminated, but border controls will carry on in harbors and airports.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

border patrolpolice and border guard boardestonian-latvian border
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

radio tallinn

Emergency situation
Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:14

Construction of Rail Baltic viaducts will gain momentum this year

17:12

Singer: I may request online comments be blocked if article about my family

16:48

Monitoring Estonian-Latvian border cost €93,000 a week

16:23

SDE MP: Borrowing process for wage support needs to start now

15:52

State widens tourist industry support options as emergency situation ends

15:32

Gallery: Mother bear and cub at large in Tallinn suburb Updated

15:27

Olympian decathlete Karl Robert Saluri ends career

15:10

AirBaltic will resume flights from Tallinn on May 18

14:55

Tallink: It is not yet known when ferry services to Stockholm will resume

14:34

Pärnu Hospital opens health center providing family doctors new workplace

14:02

European Commission: Money laundering directive not properly implemented

13:34

Paper: CityBee not renting scooters in Tallinn this summer

13:14

Last chance to see Tallinn Zoo rhino before relocation to UK

12:52

Bank of Estonia: Pandemic sees services imports/exports fall in March

12:16

Eesti Energia wants to process plastic waste into liquid fuels

11:47

Doctor: People recovered from COVID-19 develop different immunities

11:25

One death related to COVID-19 in in Estonia in past 24 hours, 7 new cases

11:13

UT extends admissions application period, offers help to highschoolers

10:34

White snus sees significant sales growth since introduction last year

10:14

Prime minister and NATO Secretary General discussed security matters

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: