Singer: I may request online comments be blocked if article about my family

Singer Luisa Rõivas says she has on occasion had to ask online media publications to remove or block comments on articles concerning her family.

Speaking on ERR radio show "Vikerhommik" Thursday morning, Rõivas, who is married to former MP Taavi Rõivas (Reform), said that while she tended not to look at online comments as a whole: "In general, if there has been any news concerning our family which has not been in any way helpful for us, I have always called and asked the editor to close comments off, particularly if the children are connected in some way to the article.

At the same time, Rõivas, a two-time [competition to select Estonia's Eurovision representative] Eesti Laul entrant, said she had become somewhat hardened to online trolling over time.

While her husband was prime minister (2014-2016-ed.), he was naturally constantly in the media limelight, she said, though this did not and does not mean everyday life should stop, and even brought with it some positives.

"You still have plenty of control over where you go and what you do. Since the media especially watched me a lot, then this also applied to how you dress and step out from the home. I think that to some extent this type of perseverance has remained."

Rõivas said she currently avoids social media, however.

"I think I've given quite a lot of interviews and at the moment I don't feel like I have a huge amount to offer which is new , so I don't really need to present myself in any way," she went on.

A man was sentenced to three months in prison after posting on social media several death threats against Taavi Rõivas in autumn 2015, while the latter was prime minister.

