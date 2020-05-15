ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Museum attendance continues to increase ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia National Museum.
Estonia National Museum. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR
News

According to Statistics Estonia, in 2019, Estonian museums were visited slightly more than 3.5 million times, which is 100,000 visits more than the year before.

In 2019, there were 180 museums with 244 museum sites in Estonia. Place museums introducing a village, town or rural municipality (96) accounted for the largest number of sites and there were also many thematic museums (66).

Museum attendance in Estonia, 2010-2019 Autor/allikas: Statistics Estonia

According to Maali Käbin, analyst at Statistics Estonia, the most popular museums were thematic museums with more than a million visits, followed by history museums with 830,910 visits. "Estonia continues as one of the European countries with high museum attendance. Last year, museum attendance per 1,000 inhabitants was more than 2,650. Attendance was highest in Saare and Tartu counties: an average of four and a half visits per local inhabitant," said Käbin.

Museum attendance per 1,000 inhabitants, 2019 Autor/allikas: Statistics Estonia

An estimated one-fifth of all museum visitors in Estonia were foreign tourists. There were slightly more of them in Tartu (30%) and Harju counties (29%) and the share was smallest in Järva and Rapla counties (4%).

Children up to the age of 9 visited museums 224,400 times in 2019, which is 27,000 visits more than the year before. Thematic museums were visited 74,547 times and natural history museums, which were also popular among children, 43,159 times. In 2019, museum visits of disabled persons were registered separately for the first time – the total number was 6,555.

A total of 1,569 persons were employed in museums, i.e. slightly fewer than in 2018. The number of full-time equivalent positions was 1,453. In 2019, museums published 158 scientific publications, one-third of which were published by history museums.

Last year, museums hosted nearly 1,200 exhibitions – 400 fewer than the year before. More than 590,000 people participated in educational programmes and more than 300,000 children and young people in museum lessons.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

statistics estoniamuseum visitsmuseums in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
radio tallinn

Emergency situation
Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:06

Tartu discusses plans for new river cafes and recreational areas

14:47

WHO looking to implement backbone of Estonia's e-state

14:14

Government publishes schedule for relaxing restrictions

13:53

President issues statement expressing controversial emergency law fears

13:31

Ratas lifts coronavirus restrictions from University of Tartu dormitory

12:53

5G frequency competition postponed due to emergency situation

12:27

Tartu and Norway researchers identified potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2

11:49

Friday sees traditional Tallinn Day ceremony, coronavirus-style

11:42

Statistics: Museum attendance continues to increase

11:26

Health Board: Eight new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, deaths rise to 63

11:13

Thursday's reopening of Tallinn-Helsinki ferries sees plenty of interest

10:37

Temporary border control ended at Ikla border post at midnight

10:14

Head of road department: 2+2 rule cannot be enforced in buses at all times

09:46

Statistics: Part-time employment rises on year in Q1 2020

09:20

Three women living in Lihula care home diagnosed with coronavirus

08:56

Tallink: It is not yet known when ferry services to Stockholm will resume Updated

08:46

Kuressaare Hospital retains Dr. Edward Laane as director

08:21

Coronavirus home quarantining behind uptick in home sauna products boom

07:51

Search for two bears in Tallinn halted, animals thought to have moved on

14.05

Police and Rescue Board launch major operation to catch bears in Tallinn Updated

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: