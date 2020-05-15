ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Friday sees traditional Tallinn Day ceremony, coronavirus-style ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (right) meets Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart at the Lühike jalg gate on Friday's Tallinn Day, as per tradition.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (right) meets Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart at the Lühike jalg gate on Friday's Tallinn Day, as per tradition. Source: Social Media
Friday marks Tallinn Day, with the event necessarily marked differently this year due to the yet-to-be-lifted coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) was able to meet Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), however, with the two of them not violating the 2+2 rule, in a ceremony earlier on Friday which involved the traditional knocking on the door of Lühike jalg in the Old Town.

"772 years ago, our capital became considered a European city," Ratas wrote on his social media account Friday.

"Today, this significant event has become a celebration for Tallinn, during which we value our centuries-long history and look to the future with confidence," he went on.

"The meeting between the city and the country, at the Lühike jalg gate, and the ensuing discussion, confirmed that we have a lot to do in close cooperation. The celebration program that started from this and which directs the eyes of all of us to the future via e-solutions, shows us that even in difficult times, we can find new opportunities and thus move forward stronger. A nice Tallinn day to one and all."

As Ratas hinted at, online events marking Tallinn Day have been going on since Wednesday, including a dictation event about to kick off, featuring actor Mart Avandi (link in Estonian).

Tallinn Day marks the anniversary of the city, then known as Reval, gaining its Lübeck city rights in 1248, granting it admission to the Hanseatic League of north European cities.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinnjüri ratasmihhail kõlvarttallinn day
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

