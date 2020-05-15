Friday sees traditional Tallinn Day ceremony, coronavirus-style

Friday marks Tallinn Day, with the event necessarily marked differently this year due to the yet-to-be-lifted coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) was able to meet Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), however, with the two of them not violating the 2+2 rule, in a ceremony earlier on Friday which involved the traditional knocking on the door of Lühike jalg in the Old Town.

"772 years ago, our capital became considered a European city," Ratas wrote on his social media account Friday.

"Today, this significant event has become a celebration for Tallinn, during which we value our centuries-long history and look to the future with confidence," he went on.

"The meeting between the city and the country, at the Lühike jalg gate, and the ensuing discussion, confirmed that we have a lot to do in close cooperation. The celebration program that started from this and which directs the eyes of all of us to the future via e-solutions, shows us that even in difficult times, we can find new opportunities and thus move forward stronger. A nice Tallinn day to one and all."

As Ratas hinted at, online events marking Tallinn Day have been going on since Wednesday, including a dictation event about to kick off, featuring actor Mart Avandi (link in Estonian).

Tallinn Day marks the anniversary of the city, then known as Reval, gaining its Lübeck city rights in 1248, granting it admission to the Hanseatic League of north European cities.

