Prime Minister: Emergency situation coming to an end

BNS, ERR, ERR News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) in his video address Friday evening.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) in his video address Friday evening. Source: Social Media
The emergency situation installed to combat the spread of coronavirus has run its course, with the situation significantly having improved since mid-March when it began, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said Friday.

Speaking in a video message addressed to the Estonian people, Ratas added that the improved situation was thanks to the result of joint efforts between public and authorities, and the responsible actions of the populace.

The ending of the situation – set to expire at midnight on Sunday – does not mean an immediate return to pre-pandemic normalcy, however, Ratas said.

"The virus has not disappeared from Estonia or the world. The end of the emergency situation means that we must build a new normalcy. As it will still take time to find an effective treatment and vaccine, we must all continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and society as a whole from the coronavirus with our behavior," Ratas said in his video address, BNS reports.

"We need to stay healthy, by keeping our distance and following hygiene rules. When falling sick, stay at home and avoid contact with others. We have been helped by the recommendations, rules and restrictions, which will remain in place for the coming weeks as well. I believe that, despite the difficulties, we can continue to be smart, careful and responsible," Ratas went on, before thanking the Estonian people for their efforts so far, and wished health and wisdom to all going forward.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

