On September 11, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO) will start its 94th season. The audience can see the concert both in the Estonia concert hall and from a live stream at erso.tv.

Leading the orchestra is the new chief conductor and artistic director Olari Elts, and the keywords that connect the season as a whole are Ludwig van Beethoven, who will be 250 years old in December, and the revolution that this musical giant started with his personality and work.

"The fact that the world looks just like it does currently on Beethoven's 250th birthday, is actually very Beethoven-like," said Elts.

He said the season will start with Beethoven's 3rd Symphony "Eroica" and a violin concert and all of Beethoven's most important symphonies will be performed in the spring.

Soloists Ivari Ilja will perform with the Chopin's 2nd piano concert, Martin Kuuskmann Tüür's bassoon concert, singers Aile Asszonyi, Kai Rüütel, Mirjam Mesak, Mati Turi, Juhan Tralla and others will also perform.

The new season includes several concerts that were canceled in the spring due to an emergency situation, including the multimedia concert next week, where the latest work by Steve Reich, one of America's most influential composers, will be performed.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

