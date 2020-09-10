Olympic Day will take place on September 19 at Tamme Stadium in Tartu, as a part of the TV 10 Olympic Start 49th season finals. Starting at 10. a.m., the event will welcome enthusiasts of all ages to put themselves to the test in a variety of sports, meet Olympic athletes, and visit the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games tent. Entrance is free.

Various sports will be introduced during the Olympic Day: Under the supervision of top athletes, visitors will be able to try out ski jumping, shooting, BMX racing, sumo wrestling, karate, kendo, handball, football, and more, Tartu city government says.

In the section of the Estonian Olympic Committee and the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum, visitors will be able to meet various athletes, have a look at the mascots and souvenirs for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics, watch some anime, and solve crossword puzzles and riddles. An Olympic rings game is also on offer, along with the chance to enter a prize draw for some Olympics-themed items.

A children's competition is also to be open to those who are not old enough yet to take part in TV 10 Olympic Start competitions (those born 2010–2015). The points received for the results in the long jump and the 60-meter sprint will be added up, with both the eight best girls and the eight best boys qualifying to compete in a 60-meter sprint event to be held in the main arena. Each participant's start number will be decorated with Olympic rings, and all the competitors will get a prize. The children's competition starts at 9.30 a.m. Register here in advance.

Olympic Day was introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on June 23, 1894, at the Sorbonne in Paris. The goal was to promote participation in sport across the globe, regardless of age, gender or athletic ability. Olympic Day is nowadays developing into much more than just a sports event. Based on three pillars: "move", "learn" and "discover", national Olympic committees are developing sports, cultural and educational activities.

The TV 10 Olympic Start 49th season finals start at Tamme Stadium at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 19. After four rounds, the leading position in the first group is held by Tartu Tamme School with 23,687 points, followed by Rakvere High School of Sciences with 23,178 points, and Luunja Secondary School with 21,253 points. The leader from the second group is the joint team of Orissaare Secondary School and Tornimäe Basic School, who received 18,171 points in four rounds. Second place is occupied by the joint team of Laupa casic and Imavere basic schools on 16,304 points, while Avinurme Secondary School, with 15,431 points, lies in third.

