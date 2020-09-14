news

Design Night 2020 will emphasize need-based design ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Design Night 2019.
Design Night 2019. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Disainiöö (design night) will take place from September 14 - 20 this year in Tallinn and has been themed around "Design for Need", focusing on designs, products, services and ideas that are directed at solving problems.

The main center of the festival will be in Kopli in the hangars of the Nordic rubber factory.

Ilona Gurjanova, chief organizer of the Design Night, head of the Estonian Designers' Union (EDL) said: "When choosing the theme of the festival we proceeded from the current situation in the world where design is taking a step back from the glamour and moving towards sustainability, environmental protection. For example, they solve a problem in society, provide a solution to crisis situations, make people's lives safer or help save time. Aesthetics and good form will definitely remain important, but more than ever, every design product must be based on people's real needs or social order to avoid unnecessarily burdening the planet,"

In the organizing of the festival, the situation in the world and Estonia is considered and the format of the events will be adapted accordingly, but there are currently plans to introduce both virtual solutions and events in the public, which provide good opportunities for a spacious Nordic area.

The XV Design Night will be opened with an exhibition of the works of the nominees of the BRUNO 2020 product design award reflecting the best new products in Estonia in the Nordic countries and a presentation of Reet Aus clothing collection.

The Estonian Design Awards will be hand with the Estonian Design Center, ADC Estonia, the Estonian Academy of Arts and the Chamber of Service Economy. In addition to the BRUNOs, which are selected by an international jury, the prizes will be awarded in the categories of graphic design, web design, service design and young designer.

Disainiöö also brings an international conference to the audience, which focuses on the main theme of the festival and the second part of which, together with the Estonian Academy of Arts and its partner universities, discusses the directions of future design education.

Practitioners, researchers and lecturers from UAL (UK), Polim (Italy), Koldging (Denmark) and the Estonian Academy of Arts will give presentations. Universities have come together as part of an Erasmus project to rethink and improve design education in the light of the challenges posed by climate change. Under the leadership of Reet Aus, the Fashion Seeds panel with international participants will be held, where they will try to find answers to make design education more sustainable.

The program also includes chat rooms such as "I'm a Designer" and PechaKucha Evening, Design Street and Fashion Fair, where you can buy design products, an exhibition of design schools and exhibitions, workshops and presentations organized by satellites.

The design performance D.O.M "Design is in Fashion" and the children's program will not be missed.

The majority of the Design Night festival program is free. In case of tickets or pre-registered events, the relevant information is displayed next to the event information on the Design Night's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:40

Gallery: Cultural Award of Foreign Ministry awarded to Trad.Attack!

18:26

Health insurance fund: Specialist care remote appointments to continue

17:51

Linnamäes' companies occupied half of pharma wholesale market in 2019

17:25

Supreme Court compiles overviews of judicial practice

16:55

US helicopters to practice in Estonian air space

16:17

President: Idea of OECD nomination came from foreign ministry

16:12

Head of EJL on Estonian football: Would be silly to be depressed

16:05

Gallery: Riigikogu gathers for first sitting of autumn session

15:48

Design Night 2020 will emphasize need-based design

15:15

Gallery: Estonian Music Days started in Tartu

14:41

WTA rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Kanepi falls out of top 100

14:18

Gallery: Nostalgia Days celebrated in Haapsalu

13:55

Defense minister: Defense budget should not be planned by finance minister

13:29

Foreign minister: 50 per 100,000 case rate threshold would be reasonable

12:53

Researchers, students calling for government to increase research funding

12:34

Wages in public authorities increased by almost 10 percent last year

12:25

Coronavirus round-up: September 7-13

11:54

Employers union: Amending Aliens Act will not help economic recovery

11:30

School psychologist: Distance learning is hardest for teenagers

10:57

Public transport use in Tallinn is declining, number of drivers increasing

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: