Design Night 2020 will emphasize need-based design

Disainiöö (design night) will take place from September 14 - 20 this year in Tallinn and has been themed around "Design for Need", focusing on designs, products, services and ideas that are directed at solving problems.

The main center of the festival will be in Kopli in the hangars of the Nordic rubber factory.

Ilona Gurjanova, chief organizer of the Design Night, head of the Estonian Designers' Union (EDL) said: "When choosing the theme of the festival we proceeded from the current situation in the world where design is taking a step back from the glamour and moving towards sustainability, environmental protection. For example, they solve a problem in society, provide a solution to crisis situations, make people's lives safer or help save time. Aesthetics and good form will definitely remain important, but more than ever, every design product must be based on people's real needs or social order to avoid unnecessarily burdening the planet,"

In the organizing of the festival, the situation in the world and Estonia is considered and the format of the events will be adapted accordingly, but there are currently plans to introduce both virtual solutions and events in the public, which provide good opportunities for a spacious Nordic area.

The XV Design Night will be opened with an exhibition of the works of the nominees of the BRUNO 2020 product design award reflecting the best new products in Estonia in the Nordic countries and a presentation of Reet Aus clothing collection.

The Estonian Design Awards will be hand with the Estonian Design Center, ADC Estonia, the Estonian Academy of Arts and the Chamber of Service Economy. In addition to the BRUNOs, which are selected by an international jury, the prizes will be awarded in the categories of graphic design, web design, service design and young designer.

Disainiöö also brings an international conference to the audience, which focuses on the main theme of the festival and the second part of which, together with the Estonian Academy of Arts and its partner universities, discusses the directions of future design education.

Practitioners, researchers and lecturers from UAL (UK), Polim (Italy), Koldging (Denmark) and the Estonian Academy of Arts will give presentations. Universities have come together as part of an Erasmus project to rethink and improve design education in the light of the challenges posed by climate change. Under the leadership of Reet Aus, the Fashion Seeds panel with international participants will be held, where they will try to find answers to make design education more sustainable.

The program also includes chat rooms such as "I'm a Designer" and PechaKucha Evening, Design Street and Fashion Fair, where you can buy design products, an exhibition of design schools and exhibitions, workshops and presentations organized by satellites.

The design performance D.O.M "Design is in Fashion" and the children's program will not be missed.

The majority of the Design Night festival program is free. In case of tickets or pre-registered events, the relevant information is displayed next to the event information on the Design Night's website.

