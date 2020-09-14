Gallery: Cultural Award of Foreign Ministry awarded to Trad.Attack!

news

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) presented this year's Cultural Award to the group Trad.Attack! for their international touring and introducing Estonia abroad. The band produces folk music in Estonia and is known all over the world.

Reinsalu said: "We must fully recognize the creatives who have helped raise Estonia's profile abroad with their work. Without a doubt, Trad.Attack! has done this remarkably well. Their music transcends cultures and borders, and can reach listeners digitally even when physical borders are closed," foreign minister Reinsalu said.

Cultural Adviser of the Foreign Ministry Heilika Pikkov said Trad.Attack! stands out when it comes to taking traditional Estonian folk culture to the world. "Among other things, Trad.Attack! uses sound recordings from the Estonian Folklore Archives of the Estonian Literary Museum in a modern key. The Estonian community abroad is also always looking forward to their performances."

The members of the group Sandra Vabarna, Jalmar Vabarna and Tõnu Tubli attended the presentation ceremony.

"It is a great honor to receive such recognition! We have always been proud of the fact that we come from Estonia and our work is inspired by Estonian folk music. In the past five years, we have given more than 200 concerts in 38 different countries and the audience has always included Estonians. It has also been a great joy to work with Estonian embassies when planning our tours and concerts," Vabarna said.

Trad.Attack! was established in 2013 and they have set themselves the ambitious goal of performing in every country of the world.

They have performed at high-profile showcase festivals (Folk Alliance (USA), V-ROX (Russia), Eurosonic (the Netherlands), WOMAD (UK) etc.) and had a successful tour in Europe under the cultural program of Estonia's centenary celebrations.

They have won several pop and folk music awards in Estonia, including Band of the Year and Album of the Year at the Estonian Music Awards.

The first Cultural Award of the Foreign Ministry was presented in 2010 and this year, artists are recognized for the 11th time.

Previous winners include street artist Edward von Lõngus, Arvo Pärt, Imbi Paju, Ewert and The Two Dragons, Kalle Kasemaa, Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, Anne Erm, Kristiina Ehin and the creators of the film Tangerines.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

