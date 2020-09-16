North Estonian Medical Center introduces visitor ban, masks now mandatory

Tallinn's North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) has introduced a patient visiting ban until September 15. In addition, both patients and staff must now wear a protective mask.

Professor Peep Talving, member of the board of PERH, justified the decision by saying Estonia is entering the second wave of the coronavirus and the situation has worsened recently.

Talving said Estonia already has more than 25 new infections per 100,000 and is now on the 'unsafe' list for the rest of Europe. To be deemed a safe country there must be 16 or under infections per 100,000 as a two-week average.

Due to this, a ban on visiting patients is has been introduced. When a person is critically ill or dying, the hospital will make an exception for loved ones. However, the patient must be kept at a distance and a mask must be worn.

The hospital has also decided that patients arriving for both inpatient and outpatient treatment must wear a protective mask. All hospital employees and partners have the same obligation.

Talving said wearing a mask reduces the transmission of the disease from one person to another, but if it does happen, the dose of the virus that enters another person's airways will be significantly lower.

"So, people who wear a mask become less severely ill than those who do without a mask," Talving said.

