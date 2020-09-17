Pop-up store with no staff or security guards opens in Tallinn

news

News
"Roheruum" at the Science Park Tehnopol. Source: Science Park Tehnopo.
News

An innovative pop-up store with no staff or security guards has opened at Tehnopol Science Park in Tallinn. Its creator says it is a good place to test technology.

To get into the Aiotex pop-up store named "Roheruum" (Greenroom), a customer needs to scan the QR code and then enter an ID code and phone number. 

Only one person is allowed into the shop at a time and items such as food, drinks, hand sanitizer or paper can be bought. They can then be paid for at a self-service checkout.

Although there are no workers or security guards, it is not worth stealing as there are several cameras in the store and all activities are being filmed.

"Roheruum" creator Urmas Eero told ETV's "Ringvaade" the store is a good way to test technology and understand how people use it. In the future, these types of shops can be rent for events. 

The store opened in September as part of Tehnopol Entertainment Week and it is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 pm. To enter, you need to identify yourself with smart-id, mobile-id or mtasku. In case of problems and questions, the shop also provides customer support via the help computer.

Science Park Tehnopol is a research and business campus with a mission of helping startups and SMEs to grow more quickly. The area is shared with Tallinn University of Technology.

You can watch presenter Heleri All explore the store here in Estonian.

Roheruum Source: ERR

--

Editor: Helen Wright

