Gallery: Artist Maria Kapajeva asks why middle-aged are women invisible

From September 17, Maria Kapajeva's personal exhibition "Kui maailm õhku lendab, loodan lahkuda tantsides" ("When the world explodes, I wish to leave by dancing"), is open in the Kunstihoone gallery. The artist observes social pressure son women and looks for solutions on how to stand against them.

"The exhibitions focus is on the expectations that society puts on women and the social invisibility that coems after turning 40," Kapajeva said and added that when a woman was to decide something about her life that does not match with social expectations of her role in the society, she can be considered selfish.

"In the worst cases, women can become victims of a which hunt, thus, I want to offer visitors a chance to think along in these topics with my new creations."

Curator Siim Preiman said that as an artist, Kapajeva has continuously dealt with the topic of women's role in society. "Kapajeva's exhibition is a necessary and well-considered response to those who think that a person's body doesn't belong to them but to the broader public."

Kapajeva's acquired her bachelor's degree in photography at the University for the Creative Arts and her master's degree at Westminster University in London.

Her most recent exhibitions were shown in Copenhagen, Narva and New Zealand.

The exhibition is open until November 8.

